Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

308 Cincinnati Avenue

308 Cincinnati Avenue · (915) 820-8281
Location

308 Cincinnati Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902
Kern Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 1 bedroom apartment, with living and dinning area, 1 full bath, large bedroom closet plus 2 smaller coat / linen closets. Close to schools/UTEP, medical centers, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Appliances included: stove and refrigerator. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Two lower units are available NOW!! HURRY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE AND LOCATION IN KERN! Minutes from UTEP, Cincinnati Street District, hospitals, I -10 No pets, please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue have any available units?
308 Cincinnati Avenue has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 308 Cincinnati Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 Cincinnati Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Cincinnati Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue offer parking?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue have a pool?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Cincinnati Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Cincinnati Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
