308 Cincinnati Avenue

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 1 bedroom apartment, with living and dinning area, 1 full bath, large bedroom closet plus 2 smaller coat / linen closets. Close to schools/UTEP, medical centers, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Appliances included: stove and refrigerator. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Two lower units are available NOW!! HURRY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE AND LOCATION IN KERN! Minutes from UTEP, Cincinnati Street District, hospitals, I -10 No pets, please!