3023 ALTURA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cute 2-bedroom 1 bath home is now available for immediate move in and is located in Central El Paso! This home features great living space and tile & wood flooring throughout, that's right absolutely no carpet in this home! At entry you are greeted with the combo living and dining area. Off this area you will find the fully equipped kitchen. The formal dining area is open to the spacious den which offers great natural lighting from the many windows. Down the hall you'll find both bedrooms and full bath. The backyard of this home is spacious and has access to the detached garage. Oh, and did we forget to mention that this home has REFRIGERATED A/C, designated parking and an AMAZING view from the rooftop terrace! This home won't last long so call to schedule your tour today!Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period