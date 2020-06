Amenities

dishwasher range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities

Perfect home for the discriminating renter. Beautiful, well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a cul-de-sac in sought after Vista Del Sol. Home features step-down living room with bay front window. Highly functional kitchen with loads of cabinets and corner sink with window overlooking well kept, easy care landscaped backyard. Multi-use, upstairs loft overlooks living room and front yard. This is a must see property.