Amenities

walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities

2621 Louisville, El Paso, TX 79930 - 2621 Louisville Ave, El Paso, TX is a single-family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1948. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is now available for immediate move-in. This home features tile flooring in all rooms besides the bedrooms which have newly carpeted floors. Living and dining areas are very spacious, the kitchen offers counter and cabinet space. The backyard is large in size with great views and large storage unit.



(RLNE5854793)