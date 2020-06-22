All apartments in El Paso
2621 Louisville Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2621 Louisville Ave.

2621 Louisville Avenue · (915) 494-2761
Location

2621 Louisville Avenue, El Paso, TX 79930
Manhattan Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 Louisville Ave. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
2621 Louisville, El Paso, TX 79930 - 2621 Louisville Ave, El Paso, TX is a single-family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1948. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is now available for immediate move-in. This home features tile flooring in all rooms besides the bedrooms which have newly carpeted floors. Living and dining areas are very spacious, the kitchen offers counter and cabinet space. The backyard is large in size with great views and large storage unit.

(RLNE5854793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Louisville Ave. have any available units?
2621 Louisville Ave. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 2621 Louisville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Louisville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Louisville Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Louisville Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 2621 Louisville Ave. offer parking?
No, 2621 Louisville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Louisville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Louisville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Louisville Ave. have a pool?
No, 2621 Louisville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Louisville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2621 Louisville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Louisville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 Louisville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Louisville Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2621 Louisville Ave. has units with air conditioning.
