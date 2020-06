Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Large, Furnished Studio Apartments. Each unit with Kitchenette, including gasstove/oven, microwave & refrigerator. 1 Bath. Located on the Franklin Mountainside, overlooking the Eastside.Spectacular view night and day, view Ft Bliss, East El Paso, Hueco Mountains, & Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. All Utilities Paid.Great place to get away from it all, yet so close to everything. 5 minutes to Ft.Bliss, 10 minutes to Beaumont Hospital.