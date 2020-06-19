All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

233 MARICOPA Drive

233 Maricopa Drive · (915) 726-3716
Location

233 Maricopa Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Resler Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Great Location!!!Beautiful Townhouse located in a great community, surrounded by wonderful common areas. Water, Trash and Sewage included in rent. Features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room, dining room, open big kitchen with refrigerator, in-unit laundry closet with washer and dryer included and refrigerated air. Plus, a screen-enclosed private patio, double carport and outdoor storage shed. A pleasant walk out your front door across the park brings you right to the community amenities including the pool and clubhouse with a party room and small gym. At walking distance to Coronado High School, restaurants and major shopping. Easy access to Freeway. Pet's allowed with a $200 non-refundable. Application fee of $40.00 Non-Refundable. Deposit Same as rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 MARICOPA Drive have any available units?
233 MARICOPA Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 MARICOPA Drive have?
Some of 233 MARICOPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 MARICOPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 MARICOPA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 MARICOPA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 MARICOPA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 233 MARICOPA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 MARICOPA Drive does offer parking.
Does 233 MARICOPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 MARICOPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 MARICOPA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 233 MARICOPA Drive has a pool.
Does 233 MARICOPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 MARICOPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 MARICOPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 MARICOPA Drive has units with dishwashers.
