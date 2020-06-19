233 MARICOPA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool

Great Location!!!Beautiful Townhouse located in a great community, surrounded by wonderful common areas. Water, Trash and Sewage included in rent. Features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large living room, dining room, open big kitchen with refrigerator, in-unit laundry closet with washer and dryer included and refrigerated air. Plus, a screen-enclosed private patio, double carport and outdoor storage shed. A pleasant walk out your front door across the park brings you right to the community amenities including the pool and clubhouse with a party room and small gym. At walking distance to Coronado High School, restaurants and major shopping. Easy access to Freeway. Pet's allowed with a $200 non-refundable. Application fee of $40.00 Non-Refundable. Deposit Same as rent.