You'll enjoy all the amenities this beautiful home has to offer. From a great floor plan to a nice open kitchen with plenty of counter space. All kitchen appliances are included as well as cold refrigerated air. Master bedroom is downstairs and is super nice & spacious with a walk in closet and a BONUS Room within the master bedroom with a wooden organizer and a built in custom-made wooden office area with desk, book shelf and storage space. Kitchen has large kitchen island and dining room is large enough to accommodate your dining room furniture. Home has 2 full baths plus a half a bath. Truly an Extraordinary Home. You'll also appreciate the large backyard for those summer gatherings. Only a few skips and a hop away to a large park with a playground. Home sits on a corner lot so you'll enjoy more privacy. Don't let this one PASS you by. Put this one on your list to view today!