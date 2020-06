Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

iTS REFRIGERATED!! NEW CARPET!!, NEW PAINT!! open floor plan features four bedrooms, living room, den, dining area and double attached garage. Alarm system incorporated along with refrigerated air that complements this beautiful house. Master bedroom includes double vanity sink, glass block window, and garden tub. Planter shelves accentuate this residence as you make use of all appliances it includes.refrigerator.