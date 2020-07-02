All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
1709 PETE BROWN Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1709 PETE BROWN Place

1709 Pete Brown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Pete Brown Drive, El Paso, TX 79936
Vista Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tired of of looking at out of date or run down rentals, well look no further we have the rental for you. This home has not only received a fresh coat of paint but the kitchen has been upgraded with new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. But wait there is more the bathrooms have been remodeled and the home has been converted to Refrigerated Air. The home has also had all tile and carpet removed; it is painted concrete floors throughout the home. This home will also provide you a backyard with plenty of privacy. Make your appointment today before you miss out on this great home. No Pets Allowed Office qualification guidelines are as follows:1. Credit Scores of 600+2. That the rent does not surpass 35% of your gross income.3. 2 years of good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

