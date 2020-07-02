1709 PETE BROWN Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Tired of of looking at out of date or run down rentals, well look no further we have the rental for you. This home has not only received a fresh coat of paint but the kitchen has been upgraded with new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. But wait there is more the bathrooms have been remodeled and the home has been converted to Refrigerated Air. The home has also had all tile and carpet removed; it is painted concrete floors throughout the home. This home will also provide you a backyard with plenty of privacy. Make your appointment today before you miss out on this great home. No Pets Allowed Office qualification guidelines are as follows:1. Credit Scores of 600+2. That the rent does not surpass 35% of your gross income.3. 2 years of good rental history.