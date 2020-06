Amenities

Home is good as new. How was completed in 2019 and is over 1 yr being lived in. Home has 2,068 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Home has a modern look w a living room and dinning room open floor plan next to large kitchen with plenty of cabinets with granite counter tops. Master bedroom is located dwn stairs while the other bedrooms are upstairs. Home comes with refrigeration air and with solar panels which will assist on the electric bills during the hot summer days. Home measures 2,068, and located in a new sub division that feed into Pebble H.S. Walking distance to neighborhood park.