14409 MISTY POINT Court.
El Paso, TX
14409 MISTY POINT Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

14409 MISTY POINT Court

14409 Misty Point Court · (915) 588-4645
Location

14409 Misty Point Court, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,180

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hard to find one story home with a very nice floor plan that keeps the bedrooms separate from the rest of the house. Master bedroom has a good size walking closet. This home is ready to move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have any available units?
14409 MISTY POINT Court has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 14409 MISTY POINT Court currently offering any rent specials?
14409 MISTY POINT Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14409 MISTY POINT Court pet-friendly?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court offer parking?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not offer parking.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have a pool?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not have a pool.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have accessible units?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14409 MISTY POINT Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not have units with air conditioning.

