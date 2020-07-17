Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like
14409 MISTY POINT Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
14409 MISTY POINT Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM
Find Out More
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14409 MISTY POINT Court
14409 Misty Point Court
·
(915) 588-4645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14409 Misty Point Court, El Paso, TX 79938
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,180
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hard to find one story home with a very nice floor plan that keeps the bedrooms separate from the rest of the house. Master bedroom has a good size walking closet. This home is ready to move in now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have any available units?
14409 MISTY POINT Court has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
Is 14409 MISTY POINT Court currently offering any rent specials?
14409 MISTY POINT Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14409 MISTY POINT Court pet-friendly?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court offer parking?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not offer parking.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have a pool?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not have a pool.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have accessible units?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14409 MISTY POINT Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14409 MISTY POINT Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14409 MISTY POINT Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Similar Pages
El Paso 1 Bedrooms
El Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with Pools
El Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mesa Hills
Stonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos
Apartments Near Colleges
El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso