Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come and view this lovely two story home with an open floor plan. This home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite counter tops and laundry room. Ceramic tile thru out home except bedrooms. Living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathe with double sink and shower with separate tub. Backyard with covered patio and extra storage. Close to shopping centers and easy access to Loop 375.