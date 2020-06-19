1416 Adolph Carson Place

Amenities

Public Remarks: Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home that'll leave you breathless. Walk-in and feel the contemporary style of your new home. The simplicity and subtle design of the interior is sleek. It offers you a spacious living room and a fireplace. Stainless steel appliances available on the kitchen with lots of storage. Some of the schools nearby are Vista del Futuro Charter School, Vista del Sol Elementary School, Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School, and Americas High School. Accessible to UMC-EAST, Waltermart, Waltergreens, restaurants, parks and more. Minutes away to Fort Bliss via 1-10 W.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.