El Paso, TX
1416 Adolph Carson Place
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:44 PM

1416 Adolph Carson Place

1416 Adolph Carson Place · (915) 229-2201
Location

1416 Adolph Carson Place, El Paso, TX 79936
Americas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Public Remarks: Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home that'll leave you breathless. Walk-in and feel the contemporary style of your new home. The simplicity and subtle design of the interior is sleek. It offers you a spacious living room and a fireplace. Stainless steel appliances available on the kitchen with lots of storage. Some of the schools nearby are Vista del Futuro Charter School, Vista del Sol Elementary School, Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School, and Americas High School. Accessible to UMC-EAST, Waltermart, Waltergreens, restaurants, parks and more. Minutes away to Fort Bliss via 1-10 W.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place have any available units?
1416 Adolph Carson Place has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 1416 Adolph Carson Place currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Adolph Carson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Adolph Carson Place pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place offer parking?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place have a pool?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place have accessible units?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Adolph Carson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Adolph Carson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
