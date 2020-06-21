All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1393 John Phelan Dr

1393 John Phelan Drive · (915) 630-5318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1393 John Phelan Drive, El Paso, TX 79936
Ranchos del Sol

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location Home - Property Id: 288610

Set your eyes on this lovely two-story brick home in east El Paso's beautiful Ranchos Del Sol neighborhood! Enter to a spacious living area with an inviting brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings, flooded with natural light! Enjoy cooking in the kitchen, complete with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The master is conveniently located on the first floor and boasts an en-suite with dual vanity and tile shower! On the second floor you'll find a lovely loft area that overlooks the living room, as well as the rest of the bedrooms and a second bathroom. New upgrades include fresh carpet in the living areas and bedrooms, roof replacement, and new refrigerated air unit plus ceiling fans to keep you cool this summer! The walled backyard provides plenty of patio space to enjoy gorgeous views of the city - no rear neighbors! Great location! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, plus I-10 for easy commuting! Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288610
Property Id 288610

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 John Phelan Dr have any available units?
1393 John Phelan Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1393 John Phelan Dr have?
Some of 1393 John Phelan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 John Phelan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1393 John Phelan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 John Phelan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1393 John Phelan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1393 John Phelan Dr offer parking?
No, 1393 John Phelan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1393 John Phelan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1393 John Phelan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 John Phelan Dr have a pool?
No, 1393 John Phelan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1393 John Phelan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1393 John Phelan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 John Phelan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1393 John Phelan Dr has units with dishwashers.
