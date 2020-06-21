1393 John Phelan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Location Home - Property Id: 288610



Set your eyes on this lovely two-story brick home in east El Paso's beautiful Ranchos Del Sol neighborhood! Enter to a spacious living area with an inviting brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings, flooded with natural light! Enjoy cooking in the kitchen, complete with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The master is conveniently located on the first floor and boasts an en-suite with dual vanity and tile shower! On the second floor you'll find a lovely loft area that overlooks the living room, as well as the rest of the bedrooms and a second bathroom. New upgrades include fresh carpet in the living areas and bedrooms, roof replacement, and new refrigerated air unit plus ceiling fans to keep you cool this summer! The walled backyard provides plenty of patio space to enjoy gorgeous views of the city - no rear neighbors! Great location! Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, plus I-10 for easy commuting! Must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288610

Property Id 288610



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813616)