Come and view this lovely two story home with an open floor plan, kitchen opens to living/dining room combo, four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, master bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs. Ceramic tile thru-out home except bedrooms. All stainless steel appliances included. Nice grass landscape in front. Close to shopping centers and easy access to Loop 375.