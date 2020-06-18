All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST

12725 Maria L Fernandez Court · (915) 591-4636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12725 Maria L Fernandez Court, El Paso, TX 79938

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST Available 05/28/20 EASY ACCESS TO FORT BLISS - This elegant upper Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel kitchen appliances, beautiful ceramic tile throughout kitchen, living and dining areas, and a spacious master bath with dual vanity. Exterior amenities include double-attached garage, partially landscaped front yard, and spacious backyard with concrete pad with tent for outdoor entertaining. Situated on a corner lot near the intersection of Montana Ave and Rich Beem Blvd, this home provides easy access to the El Paso International Airport, Loop 375, I10, and Fort Bliss.

(RLNE2778172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST have any available units?
12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST have?
Some of 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST currently offering any rent specials?
12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST is pet friendly.
Does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST offer parking?
Yes, 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST does offer parking.
Does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST have a pool?
No, 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST does not have a pool.
Does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST have accessible units?
No, 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity