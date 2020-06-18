Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12725 MARIA L. FERNANDEZ ST Available 05/28/20 EASY ACCESS TO FORT BLISS - This elegant upper Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel kitchen appliances, beautiful ceramic tile throughout kitchen, living and dining areas, and a spacious master bath with dual vanity. Exterior amenities include double-attached garage, partially landscaped front yard, and spacious backyard with concrete pad with tent for outdoor entertaining. Situated on a corner lot near the intersection of Montana Ave and Rich Beem Blvd, this home provides easy access to the El Paso International Airport, Loop 375, I10, and Fort Bliss.



(RLNE2778172)