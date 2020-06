Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

12641 Tierra Tigre, El Paso, TX 79938 - This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a formal living the opens into the dining area and kitchen. The family den has a fireplace for those cold days and nights to gather with the family. The master bedroom is in the back of the house for privacy. The remaining bedrooms are in the front of the house. The backyard has a covered patio for cookouts and other fun activities with the family. This house features large backyard for many gatherings.



For more information on this property contact Property Manager at:



Laura Chavez

El Paso Home Rentals

(915)309-8988 -cell

(915)594-7905-office.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4409991)