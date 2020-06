Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

AVAILABLE NOW! Pet friendly. FANTASTIC 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location. Equipped with REFRIGERATED AIR and fully tiled, this home is such a perfect find at the right price point. Located near Loop 375 and within walking distance of schools. Schedule your showing today; virtual tours available! Unable to accept Sec 8 on this property.