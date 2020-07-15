12068 Copper Head

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This enchanting home opens up to a huge family room with a cathedral ceiling. To the right is a staircase leading up to a loft that overlooks the family room and 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom with private bathroom is located downstairs. Open floor plan downstairs with dining space and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with all black appliances including the refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven and micro-hood. Dining space lets out to a sizable fenced backyard and covered patio. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and refrigerated air.