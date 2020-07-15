All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

12068 Copper Head

12068 Copper Head Lane · (915) 260-9958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12068 Copper Head Lane, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1796 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
This enchanting home opens up to a huge family room with a cathedral ceiling. To the right is a staircase leading up to a loft that overlooks the family room and 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom with private bathroom is located downstairs. Open floor plan downstairs with dining space and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with all black appliances including the refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven and micro-hood. Dining space lets out to a sizable fenced backyard and covered patio. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and refrigerated air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12068 Copper Head have any available units?
12068 Copper Head has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 12068 Copper Head have?
Some of 12068 Copper Head's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12068 Copper Head currently offering any rent specials?
12068 Copper Head is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12068 Copper Head pet-friendly?
Yes, 12068 Copper Head is pet friendly.
Does 12068 Copper Head offer parking?
Yes, 12068 Copper Head offers parking.
Does 12068 Copper Head have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12068 Copper Head does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12068 Copper Head have a pool?
No, 12068 Copper Head does not have a pool.
Does 12068 Copper Head have accessible units?
No, 12068 Copper Head does not have accessible units.
Does 12068 Copper Head have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12068 Copper Head has units with dishwashers.
