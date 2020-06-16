Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11809 Mesquite Bush Available 06/26/19 - You will love the space offered in this two story home in the Mesquite Hills subdivision, with easy access to Ft. Bliss and North East El Paso. As you enter, the front living room welcomes you inside and immediately you will feel at home. Continuing straight ahead you will find the spacious family room and dining area that are open to the kitchen. The family room has a fireplace where you can cozy up and watch a movie with the family. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter top space perfect for preparing meals. Upstairs you will find your large master bedroom with master bath featuring double sinks, shower/tub, and walk-in closet. Outback you will love to entertain friends and family. You have a large covered patio with plenty of space for a table and chairs, lounge chairs, and a grill. The yard is also very spacious ideal for pets. **PETS ARE ALLOWED******Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.***



(RLNE3926281)