El Paso, TX
11809 Mesquite Bush
11809 Mesquite Bush

11809 Mesquite Bush Dr · (915) 231-9994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11809 Mesquite Bush Dr, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
11809 Mesquite Bush Available 06/26/19 - You will love the space offered in this two story home in the Mesquite Hills subdivision, with easy access to Ft. Bliss and North East El Paso. As you enter, the front living room welcomes you inside and immediately you will feel at home. Continuing straight ahead you will find the spacious family room and dining area that are open to the kitchen. The family room has a fireplace where you can cozy up and watch a movie with the family. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter top space perfect for preparing meals. Upstairs you will find your large master bedroom with master bath featuring double sinks, shower/tub, and walk-in closet. Outback you will love to entertain friends and family. You have a large covered patio with plenty of space for a table and chairs, lounge chairs, and a grill. The yard is also very spacious ideal for pets. **PETS ARE ALLOWED******Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11809 Mesquite Bush have any available units?
11809 Mesquite Bush doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 11809 Mesquite Bush have?
Some of 11809 Mesquite Bush's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11809 Mesquite Bush currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Mesquite Bush isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Mesquite Bush pet-friendly?
Yes, 11809 Mesquite Bush is pet friendly.
Does 11809 Mesquite Bush offer parking?
No, 11809 Mesquite Bush does not offer parking.
Does 11809 Mesquite Bush have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11809 Mesquite Bush does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Mesquite Bush have a pool?
No, 11809 Mesquite Bush does not have a pool.
Does 11809 Mesquite Bush have accessible units?
No, 11809 Mesquite Bush does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Mesquite Bush have units with dishwashers?
No, 11809 Mesquite Bush does not have units with dishwashers.
