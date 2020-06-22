All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
11520 SONNY MADRID Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

11520 SONNY MADRID Lane

11520 Sonny Madrid Lane
Location

11520 Sonny Madrid Lane, El Paso, TX 79934

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
garage
''A PLACE TO CALL HOME. You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms 2 story home. There is a great sense of flow and connectivity throughout the house when you enter. Conveniently situated in a 'walk to everything' location the home incorporates features such as maple cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, black wrought iron decorative stair railing, high ceilings provide a feeling of space, a grassy yard offers afternoon shade, comfy getaway, good place to take a load off and enjoy a cool beverage of your choice and plenty of play space for kids. A watersoftener (water treatment system)that can give you a streak free car wash, the laundry room then kitchen is directly accessible from the 2 car garage conveniently located. Easily accessible to the essential services of shops, schools and restaurants. Make your move, before someone else does! Schedule an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane have any available units?
11520 SONNY MADRID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane have?
Some of 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11520 SONNY MADRID Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane does offer parking.
Does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane have a pool?
No, 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane have accessible units?
No, 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11520 SONNY MADRID Lane has units with dishwashers.
