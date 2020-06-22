11520 SONNY MADRID Lane

Amenities

''A PLACE TO CALL HOME. You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms 2 story home. There is a great sense of flow and connectivity throughout the house when you enter. Conveniently situated in a 'walk to everything' location the home incorporates features such as maple cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, black wrought iron decorative stair railing, high ceilings provide a feeling of space, a grassy yard offers afternoon shade, comfy getaway, good place to take a load off and enjoy a cool beverage of your choice and plenty of play space for kids. A watersoftener (water treatment system)that can give you a streak free car wash, the laundry room then kitchen is directly accessible from the 2 car garage conveniently located. Easily accessible to the essential services of shops, schools and restaurants. Make your move, before someone else does! Schedule an appointment today.