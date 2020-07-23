All apartments in El Paso
11500 Robert Lennox Drive
11500 Robert Lennox Drive

Location

11500 Robert Lennox Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming home in an awesome location! Just minutes from U.S 54, restaurants, shopping, and schools, this home is a great find! As you walk in you will experience the comfort of the home with the open floor plan. The living room opens up to the kitchen which has granite counter tops and an island, perfect for preparing those home cooked meals! You also have a breakfast area and large pantry. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower and double sinks. Out back you have a large patio, partially covered, ideal for grilling on the weekends! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive have any available units?
11500 Robert Lennox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive have?
Some of 11500 Robert Lennox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 Robert Lennox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11500 Robert Lennox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 Robert Lennox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11500 Robert Lennox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive offer parking?
No, 11500 Robert Lennox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 Robert Lennox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive have a pool?
No, 11500 Robert Lennox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive have accessible units?
No, 11500 Robert Lennox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 Robert Lennox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11500 Robert Lennox Drive has units with dishwashers.
