11500 Robert Lennox Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher air conditioning bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming home in an awesome location! Just minutes from U.S 54, restaurants, shopping, and schools, this home is a great find! As you walk in you will experience the comfort of the home with the open floor plan. The living room opens up to the kitchen which has granite counter tops and an island, perfect for preparing those home cooked meals! You also have a breakfast area and large pantry. The master bedroom has a master bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower and double sinks. Out back you have a large patio, partially covered, ideal for grilling on the weekends! *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.*