El Paso, TX
115 N Mesa
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

115 N Mesa

115 North Mesa Street · (915) 820-8281
El Paso
Location

115 North Mesa Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Downtown El Paso

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Have you always wanted to ride an elevator to your urban loft apartment to enjoy downtown & mountain views? Here's your opportunity! You'll live in luxury in this fully renovated 1909 Trost & Trost building in the heart of downtown. Marble flooring & walls greet you in the entrance, a perfect blend of sleek and timeless. Original hex-tile flooring in hallways, wrought iron balustrades on stairways, & handsome wood doors with transom windows are a few of the special features in this amazing building. Your luxurious 3-bedroom/2-bath apartment offers high-end finishes, new stainless steel appliances & cofferred ceilings in an open floor plan featuring white walls & ceilings, pale floors, & abundant windows. The open kitchen has trendy open shelving & modern fixtures. Ultra-glamorous bathrooms boast dark counters & floors while the master has a sliding 'barn-style' door & industrial-look ceilings. There's a washer/Dryer in the unit & water is included in the rent. Incredible views of downtown, take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Mesa have any available units?
115 N Mesa has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 N Mesa have?
Some of 115 N Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Mesa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 115 N Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 115 N Mesa offer parking?
No, 115 N Mesa does not offer parking.
Does 115 N Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 N Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Mesa have a pool?
No, 115 N Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 115 N Mesa have accessible units?
No, 115 N Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 N Mesa has units with dishwashers.
