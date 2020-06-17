115 N Mesa

Amenities

Have you always wanted to ride an elevator to your urban loft apartment to enjoy downtown & mountain views? Here's your opportunity! You'll live in luxury in this fully renovated 1909 Trost & Trost building in the heart of downtown. Marble flooring & walls greet you in the entrance, a perfect blend of sleek and timeless. Original hex-tile flooring in hallways, wrought iron balustrades on stairways, & handsome wood doors with transom windows are a few of the special features in this amazing building. Your luxurious 3-bedroom/2-bath apartment offers high-end finishes, new stainless steel appliances & cofferred ceilings in an open floor plan featuring white walls & ceilings, pale floors, & abundant windows. The open kitchen has trendy open shelving & modern fixtures. Ultra-glamorous bathrooms boast dark counters & floors while the master has a sliding 'barn-style' door & industrial-look ceilings. There's a washer/Dryer in the unit & water is included in the rent. Incredible views of downtown, take a look!