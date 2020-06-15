11014 Middledale

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Beautiful multi-level floor plan in Northeast El Paso. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath features refrigerated air and a family room with a cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Then a small flight of stairs leads to the kitchen and breakfast area which overlooks the living room. On the top floor is the master bedroom with the bottom floor having the guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Out back is a covered patio and plenty of room for the kids to play. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available* www.c21rentals.com



(RLNE4773646)