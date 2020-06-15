All apartments in El Paso
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

11014 Middledale

11014 Middledale Street · (915) 588-9489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11014 Middledale Street, El Paso, TX 79934
Northtowne Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11014 Middledale · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Beautiful multi-level floor plan in Northeast El Paso. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath features refrigerated air and a family room with a cozy fireplace and cathedral ceilings. Then a small flight of stairs leads to the kitchen and breakfast area which overlooks the living room. On the top floor is the master bedroom with the bottom floor having the guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. Out back is a covered patio and plenty of room for the kids to play. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available* www.c21rentals.com

(RLNE4773646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11014 Middledale have any available units?
11014 Middledale has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 11014 Middledale have?
Some of 11014 Middledale's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Middledale currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Middledale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Middledale pet-friendly?
Yes, 11014 Middledale is pet friendly.
Does 11014 Middledale offer parking?
Yes, 11014 Middledale does offer parking.
Does 11014 Middledale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11014 Middledale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Middledale have a pool?
No, 11014 Middledale does not have a pool.
Does 11014 Middledale have accessible units?
No, 11014 Middledale does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Middledale have units with dishwashers?
No, 11014 Middledale does not have units with dishwashers.
