10933 Coyote Ranch

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

- Come view this gorgeous REFRIG A/C 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Sandstone Ranch estates close to great schools, parks and Ft. Bliss. Beautiful living areas with ceramic tiling and large open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar/island and large pantry. Very large master bedroom with balcony and big master bath with separate shower/tub. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and synthetic grass for low maintenance. Gorgeous home in perfect location, this home will go fast! A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings Available*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3260190)