973 Fairbanks Cir

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon 2 Story 2 Bed 2 Bath Near 67 & I-20 in Duncanville! - This beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled on a corner lot in well established Hollywood Park. Split bedroom layout. Kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, dishwasher, disposal, and oven. The living area features cozy WBFP, opens to formal dining area and easy access to cute deck and fenced backyard. Downstairs bedroom offers a sitting area, his and hers closet space, and garden tub. Ceiling fans, alarm system, full-size washer/dryer area and more! Call (214) 692-2240 to view this lovely home today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE3200487)