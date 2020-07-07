All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:33 AM

973 Fairbanks Cir

973 Fairbanks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

973 Fairbanks Circle, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon 2 Story 2 Bed 2 Bath Near 67 & I-20 in Duncanville! - This beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled on a corner lot in well established Hollywood Park. Split bedroom layout. Kitchen offers tons of cabinet space, dishwasher, disposal, and oven. The living area features cozy WBFP, opens to formal dining area and easy access to cute deck and fenced backyard. Downstairs bedroom offers a sitting area, his and hers closet space, and garden tub. Ceiling fans, alarm system, full-size washer/dryer area and more! Call (214) 692-2240 to view this lovely home today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3200487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Fairbanks Cir have any available units?
973 Fairbanks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 Fairbanks Cir have?
Some of 973 Fairbanks Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Fairbanks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
973 Fairbanks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Fairbanks Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 973 Fairbanks Cir is pet friendly.
Does 973 Fairbanks Cir offer parking?
No, 973 Fairbanks Cir does not offer parking.
Does 973 Fairbanks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 Fairbanks Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Fairbanks Cir have a pool?
No, 973 Fairbanks Cir does not have a pool.
Does 973 Fairbanks Cir have accessible units?
No, 973 Fairbanks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Fairbanks Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Fairbanks Cir has units with dishwashers.

