815 Green Hills Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

815 Green Hills fuses a contemporary and a traditional timeless design that gives it an extraordinary character. Throughout the living area you will find wood ceiling beams and beautiful decorative wainscoting paneling. The kitchen boasts a contemporary design which includes quartz countertops. The master bath includes double vanities and a large shower with double shower heads. Updates include all new flooring, new cabinets, new windows, new baths, and much more! All information contained hernie deemed reliable but not guaranteed. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. NO SMOKING. Tenant Criteria and Requirements are uploaded to listing. Owner requires a minimum 2 year lease.