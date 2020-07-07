All apartments in Duncanville
815 Green Hills Road
815 Green Hills Road

815 Green Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

815 Green Hills Road, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
815 Green Hills fuses a contemporary and a traditional timeless design that gives it an extraordinary character. Throughout the living area you will find wood ceiling beams and beautiful decorative wainscoting paneling. The kitchen boasts a contemporary design which includes quartz countertops. The master bath includes double vanities and a large shower with double shower heads. Updates include all new flooring, new cabinets, new windows, new baths, and much more! All information contained hernie deemed reliable but not guaranteed. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. NO SMOKING. Tenant Criteria and Requirements are uploaded to listing. Owner requires a minimum 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Green Hills Road have any available units?
815 Green Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 815 Green Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 Green Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Green Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 815 Green Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 815 Green Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 815 Green Hills Road offers parking.
Does 815 Green Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Green Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Green Hills Road have a pool?
No, 815 Green Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 Green Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 815 Green Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Green Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Green Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Green Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Green Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.

