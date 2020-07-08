All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 514 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
514 Lakeside Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:59 PM

514 Lakeside Drive

514 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

514 Lakeside Drive, Duncanville, TX 75116

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Space for everyone. Completely remodeled, lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. This single-story features luxury, wood vinyl flooring, new carpet, neutral paint, new light fixtures, and new blinds. The kitchen is large with white cabinetry, kitchen island, granite countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. Updated bathrooms, new contemporary tile, plumbing fixtures, and modern vanity. Master has large closet and private bathroom. 2 car garage, ample parking. Landscaped yard, mature trees, fenced yard.Walking distance of Lakeside Park.Tenant to verify information, information reliable but not guaranteed.Owner or broker makes no representations or additional protections against COVID-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
514 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 514 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 514 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 514 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 514 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District