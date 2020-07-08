514 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Space for everyone. Completely remodeled, lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. This single-story features luxury, wood vinyl flooring, new carpet, neutral paint, new light fixtures, and new blinds. The kitchen is large with white cabinetry, kitchen island, granite countertops, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. Updated bathrooms, new contemporary tile, plumbing fixtures, and modern vanity. Master has large closet and private bathroom. 2 car garage, ample parking. Landscaped yard, mature trees, fenced yard.Walking distance of Lakeside Park.Tenant to verify information, information reliable but not guaranteed.Owner or broker makes no representations or additional protections against COVID-19.