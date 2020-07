Amenities

garage game room microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Large 4 bedroom home in excellent location. Perfect versatile floorplan with two bedrooms down and two bedroom up. Large living open to kitchen, built in microwave and stove with electric cooktop. Garage converted into large gameroom with closet (or storage space) .. Large yard with parking in the back and storage shed. Come view this one today