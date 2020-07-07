All apartments in Duncanville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

202 Gardenia Circle

202 Gardenia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

202 Gardenia Circle, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great home on a corner lot in this established neighborhood. This home offers a fireplace in the family room as well as one to snuggle up in front of in the master bedroom. Very large utility room. Great open air patio and a nice sized backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Gardenia Circle have any available units?
202 Gardenia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Gardenia Circle have?
Some of 202 Gardenia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Gardenia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
202 Gardenia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Gardenia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 202 Gardenia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 202 Gardenia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 202 Gardenia Circle offers parking.
Does 202 Gardenia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Gardenia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Gardenia Circle have a pool?
No, 202 Gardenia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 202 Gardenia Circle have accessible units?
No, 202 Gardenia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Gardenia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Gardenia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

