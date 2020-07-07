Great home on a corner lot in this established neighborhood. This home offers a fireplace in the family room as well as one to snuggle up in front of in the master bedroom. Very large utility room. Great open air patio and a nice sized backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Gardenia Circle have any available units?
202 Gardenia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.