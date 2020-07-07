All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 1322 Mission Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
1322 Mission Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:10 AM

1322 Mission Street

1322 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1322 Mission Street, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for quick move in. New carpet and paint. Nearby Dallas Executive Airport, Joe Pool Recreation Area, Mountain Creek Lake, Dallas Naval Air Station, and Dallas Baptist University. Living area features ceiling fan with light kit, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen and dining area has room for a table and seating at the bar. Wet bar area has additional bar seating and extra storage. Nice sized patio in private fenced back yard. Large MBR located at back of unit has tray ceiling and ceiling fan, dual closets. MBA has separate tub and shower, dual sinks. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Mission Street have any available units?
1322 Mission Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Mission Street have?
Some of 1322 Mission Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Mission Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Mission Street pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Mission Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1322 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Mission Street offers parking.
Does 1322 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Mission Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Mission Street have a pool?
Yes, 1322 Mission Street has a pool.
Does 1322 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 1322 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Mission Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District