1322 Mission Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ready for quick move in. New carpet and paint. Nearby Dallas Executive Airport, Joe Pool Recreation Area, Mountain Creek Lake, Dallas Naval Air Station, and Dallas Baptist University. Living area features ceiling fan with light kit, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen and dining area has room for a table and seating at the bar. Wet bar area has additional bar seating and extra storage. Nice sized patio in private fenced back yard. Large MBR located at back of unit has tray ceiling and ceiling fan, dual closets. MBA has separate tub and shower, dual sinks. No smoking. No pets.