Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Remodel 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath home in Duncanville, comes with black Appliances, new carpet, paint, and flooring thru out the living room and Tile in all wet areas. Has a brick fireplace to keep cozy with the family in the winter a backyard for family cookouts and a tree covered front yard for relaxing. Schedule appointment this property will not last long. Pet restrictions are case by case.