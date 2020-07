Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

COME SEE!! 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with lots of space. Home has recent upgrades inside and out, including new flooring and appliances and HVAC. Central Location. Home is in walking distance to Desoto Town Center (Library, Rec Center, Amphitheater and Municipal office), stores, and restaurants. Extra storage inside and out. Fenced yard and extra parking in the rear of home. Close to main roads.