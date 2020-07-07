Amenities

804 Redbud Dr. Available 03/24/20 Nice 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex in Desoto - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454798?source=marketing

This beauty is a nice size with new inside paint and all new plank flooring other then some ceramic tile in entry and bath. This home has no carpet. There is a fireplace with built in bookcase in the living area and a dining area outside the kitchen. New blinds. This property has several ceiling fans and new microwave and gas stove. Home is both electric and gas. 2 car garage in back with an opener. The yard is small and fenced. 1 cat possible or 1 dog under 10 lbs. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.



