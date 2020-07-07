All apartments in DeSoto
804 Redbud Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

804 Redbud Dr.

804 Red Bud Dr · No Longer Available
Location

804 Red Bud Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
804 Redbud Dr. Available 03/24/20 Nice 2 Bedroom/2 Bath duplex in Desoto - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454798?source=marketing
This beauty is a nice size with new inside paint and all new plank flooring other then some ceramic tile in entry and bath. This home has no carpet. There is a fireplace with built in bookcase in the living area and a dining area outside the kitchen. New blinds. This property has several ceiling fans and new microwave and gas stove. Home is both electric and gas. 2 car garage in back with an opener. The yard is small and fenced. 1 cat possible or 1 dog under 10 lbs. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent with good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

(RLNE5657795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Redbud Dr. have any available units?
804 Redbud Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Redbud Dr. have?
Some of 804 Redbud Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Redbud Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
804 Redbud Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Redbud Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Redbud Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 804 Redbud Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 804 Redbud Dr. offers parking.
Does 804 Redbud Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Redbud Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Redbud Dr. have a pool?
No, 804 Redbud Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 804 Redbud Dr. have accessible units?
No, 804 Redbud Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Redbud Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Redbud Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
