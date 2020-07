Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home with an Open Floorplan! - Cute DeSoto Home with an open floorplan. 4th bedroom can be turned into an office or another living room. Pretty master bath with garden tub with separate shower. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Call to see today!



(RLNE4614466)