Amenities

carport recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is located in a nice Desoto neighborhood. Located in the Desoto ISD, this property has updated kitchen counters, a fireplace and a converted space with a loft. Amenities include central heat and air and a detached 2 car carport.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.