611 Dennis Dr
611 Dennis Dr

611 Dennis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Dennis Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Northwest Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 3BR/2BA/2GA in Desoto. Great open floor plan! Huge living room that opens up to dining room. Beautiful sliding glass doors that open up to a covered patio and a large, fenced in backyard. Galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Main hallway has built-in bookshelves and cabinets. Large master bedroom with dressing area. Other 2 bedrooms are large, as well.

Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Easy access to I-35E and I-20. Close to a variety of restaurants, and grocery stores, including Wal-Mart and Target.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Dennis Dr have any available units?
611 Dennis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Dennis Dr have?
Some of 611 Dennis Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Dennis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
611 Dennis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Dennis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Dennis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 611 Dennis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 611 Dennis Dr offers parking.
Does 611 Dennis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Dennis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Dennis Dr have a pool?
No, 611 Dennis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 611 Dennis Dr have accessible units?
No, 611 Dennis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Dennis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Dennis Dr has units with dishwashers.

