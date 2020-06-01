529 The Meadows Parkway

Lovely home with nice drive-up appeal. Tall ceiling with box design and recessed lighting accentuate the family room that has a wood burning fireplace and lovely paneling. Spacious kitchen has an attached breakfast area. Formal dining provide additional eating space for special occasions. The fourth bedroom could be used as a second living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
