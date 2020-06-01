All apartments in DeSoto
529 The Meadows Parkway

Location

529 the Meadows Parkway, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home with nice drive-up appeal. Tall ceiling with box design and recessed lighting accentuate the family room that has a wood burning fireplace and lovely paneling. Spacious kitchen has an attached breakfast area. Formal dining provide additional eating space for special occasions. The fourth bedroom could be used as a second living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 The Meadows Parkway have any available units?
529 The Meadows Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 The Meadows Parkway have?
Some of 529 The Meadows Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 The Meadows Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
529 The Meadows Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 The Meadows Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 529 The Meadows Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 529 The Meadows Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 529 The Meadows Parkway offers parking.
Does 529 The Meadows Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 The Meadows Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 The Meadows Parkway have a pool?
No, 529 The Meadows Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 529 The Meadows Parkway have accessible units?
No, 529 The Meadows Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 529 The Meadows Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 The Meadows Parkway has units with dishwashers.

