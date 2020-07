Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood. This beautiful home has everything you need and more! DeSoto ISD. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, with spacious living areas. Over 1500 sqft of home to entertain family. Cozy up to a wood burning fireplace. Home has lots to offer!!! Flooring has been replaced!!