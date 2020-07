Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

5 bedroom on over 1 acre - Charming 2 story 5 bedroom home nestled on 1.2 acres with a Beautiful serene setting with a creek running behind the home. Enjoy Family gatherings, outside fires during the winter and fishing right in your own backyard!Enjoy this country feeling right inside the city limits and only minutes from Downtown Dallas, Joe Pool Lake, Northwest College, and Cedar Hill State Parka Block down from Trinity Christian Church and Private School!!!



(RLNE5636894)