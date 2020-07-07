All apartments in DeSoto
1400 Gatlinburg Circle

Location

1400 Gatlinburg Circle, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely home has it all! With a corner lot, a functional open concept floor plan, high ceilings and abundant natural light, what's not to love? Some designer features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, rear entry garage, window coverings and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space and is open to the living and dining spaces. The back yard is fenced and includes a large patio for outdoor enjoyment! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle have any available units?
1400 Gatlinburg Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle have?
Some of 1400 Gatlinburg Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Gatlinburg Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Gatlinburg Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Gatlinburg Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Gatlinburg Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Gatlinburg Circle offers parking.
Does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Gatlinburg Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle have a pool?
No, 1400 Gatlinburg Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle have accessible units?
No, 1400 Gatlinburg Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Gatlinburg Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Gatlinburg Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

