1400 Gatlinburg Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely home has it all! With a corner lot, a functional open concept floor plan, high ceilings and abundant natural light, what's not to love? Some designer features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, rear entry garage, window coverings and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space and is open to the living and dining spaces. The back yard is fenced and includes a large patio for outdoor enjoyment! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.