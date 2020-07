Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an elegant and open concept feel. It has carpet throughout with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Has split bedrooms and boasts a wood burning fireplace in the living area. This home is larger than it looks and ready for it's new lease on life. It has a nice size backyard great for relaxation.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.