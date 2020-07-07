1105 Barrington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is perfect for the family that needs space, loves entertaining, or plans on expanding soon. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths and the living areas are on the first floor. The home is spacious with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with an open floor plan. Enjoy the patio with outdoor kitchen including fridge, stove, sink, and table set. Front load washer & dryer will stay. Any maintenance and repairs inside and outside of the home, including HVAC system, will be the responsibility of the tenant. To apply, please submit TAR application, DL, last 30 days paystubs, W2 & all pages of tax return if self-employed.