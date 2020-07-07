All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 1105 Barrington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
1105 Barrington Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:33 AM

1105 Barrington Drive

1105 Barrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 Barrington Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is perfect for the family that needs space, loves entertaining, or plans on expanding soon. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full baths and the living areas are on the first floor. The home is spacious with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas with an open floor plan. Enjoy the patio with outdoor kitchen including fridge, stove, sink, and table set. Front load washer & dryer will stay. Any maintenance and repairs inside and outside of the home, including HVAC system, will be the responsibility of the tenant. To apply, please submit TAR application, DL, last 30 days paystubs, W2 & all pages of tax return if self-employed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Barrington Drive have any available units?
1105 Barrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Barrington Drive have?
Some of 1105 Barrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Barrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Barrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Barrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Barrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 1105 Barrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Barrington Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Barrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Barrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Barrington Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Barrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Barrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Barrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Barrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Barrington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary