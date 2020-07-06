104 Cold Water Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

THIS ONE IS ALSO FOR LEASE! This Grand Model for Stillwater Canyon has had a face-lift! New roof, foundation done, front stone elevation power washed, interior painted, cabinets painted, 3-car garage, sparkling custom pool with Infinity edge, etc. Need a lot of space? Spread out after a long day at the office or great spaces for entertaining! Study and master down so all the kids can be upstairs! Formal Living and dining, family room has floor to ceiling stone fireplace, tall windows for light and built in entertainment center. Spacious kitchen offers granite c tops and a huge island with gas cook top and 42' cabinets galore and breakfast nook. Also game room with wet bar & media room 4 beds and a desk upstairs