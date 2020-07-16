14613 Eaglemont Drive

Beautiful one story home in Frisco ISD! Family friendly neighborhood that is walking distance to the subdivision park and pool area! Spacious living areas and bedrooms with walk in custom closets. Nice study area between the bedrooms. Over sized formal living and dining for lots of entertaining. Chef's kitchen with slab Granite and a breakfast bar that is open to the family room overlooking the backyard. Entertain out back under the covered patio with plenty of grassy play area. Welcome Home! Tenant occupied. ****Tenant is packing now**** **The house will be professionally cleaned and the carpet will be replaced after current tenant moves out**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
