14613 Eaglemont Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

14613 Eaglemont Drive

14613 Eaglemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14613 Eaglemont Drive, Denton County, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home in Frisco ISD! Family friendly neighborhood that is walking distance to the subdivision park and pool area! Spacious living areas and bedrooms with walk in custom closets. Nice study area between the bedrooms. Over sized formal living and dining for lots of entertaining. Chef's kitchen with slab Granite and a breakfast bar that is open to the family room overlooking the backyard. Entertain out back under the covered patio with plenty of grassy play area. Welcome Home! Tenant occupied.
****Tenant is packing now****
**The house will be professionally cleaned and the carpet will be replaced after current tenant moves out**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have any available units?
14613 Eaglemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have?
Some of 14613 Eaglemont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14613 Eaglemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14613 Eaglemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14613 Eaglemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14613 Eaglemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14613 Eaglemont Drive offers parking.
Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14613 Eaglemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14613 Eaglemont Drive has a pool.
Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 14613 Eaglemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14613 Eaglemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14613 Eaglemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14613 Eaglemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
