1416 Westview Lane
1416 Westview Lane

1416 Westview Ln · No Longer Available
1416 Westview Ln, Denton County, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Northwest ISD! Community pool, parks, fitness center and walking paths. Built in 2015. HOA provides front lawn care and basic internet-cable. Open to eat in kitchen, SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, pantry, large isand with knee space for bar seating. Covered back patio. Split bedrooms. MBR has room for sitting area. MBA has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, linen closet, walk in closet. Bath 2 has dual sinks. Util has room for full size washer, dryer, freezer. Office nook with built-in desk area off LA. Tankless water heater. Radiant barrier. No smoking in house or garage. Up to 2 pets with $300 per pet non-ref pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Westview Lane have any available units?
1416 Westview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1416 Westview Lane have?
Some of 1416 Westview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Westview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Westview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Westview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Westview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Westview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Westview Lane offers parking.
Does 1416 Westview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Westview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Westview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Westview Lane has a pool.
Does 1416 Westview Lane have accessible units?
No, 1416 Westview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Westview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Westview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Westview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Westview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
