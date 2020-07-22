1416 Westview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access

Northwest ISD! Community pool, parks, fitness center and walking paths. Built in 2015. HOA provides front lawn care and basic internet-cable. Open to eat in kitchen, SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, pantry, large isand with knee space for bar seating. Covered back patio. Split bedrooms. MBR has room for sitting area. MBA has garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, linen closet, walk in closet. Bath 2 has dual sinks. Util has room for full size washer, dryer, freezer. Office nook with built-in desk area off LA. Tankless water heater. Radiant barrier. No smoking in house or garage. Up to 2 pets with $300 per pet non-ref pet fee.