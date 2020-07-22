11825 Champion Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful One Story 4 Bedroom home in The Shores at Hidden, close to Lake Lewisville. This home has a great layout, Bright, spacious and updated kitchen with granite counters, island open to family room. Formal dining room. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master suite with separate shower-tub and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are good size. Large backyard for family gatherings or take advantage of the Community pool, pond and playground during the summer time in this Gated Community. Pets are case by case.