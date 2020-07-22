All apartments in Denton County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:21 AM

11825 Champion Creek Drive

11825 Champion Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11825 Champion Creek Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful One Story 4 Bedroom home in The Shores at Hidden, close to Lake Lewisville. This home has a great layout, Bright, spacious and updated kitchen with granite counters, island open to family room. Formal dining room. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master suite with separate shower-tub and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are good size. Large backyard for family gatherings or take advantage of the Community pool, pond and playground during the summer time in this Gated Community. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have any available units?
11825 Champion Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have?
Some of 11825 Champion Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 Champion Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Champion Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Champion Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11825 Champion Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11825 Champion Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11825 Champion Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11825 Champion Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11825 Champion Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11825 Champion Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11825 Champion Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11825 Champion Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
