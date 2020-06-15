All apartments in Decatur
404 N Church Street
404 N Church Street

404 N Church St · No Longer Available
Location

404 N Church St, Decatur, TX 76234

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house in Decatur, large living space, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Plenty of room in the backyard! 1 Car garage, close to downtown Decatur!!! Fill lease application and pay application on line at: cannonrealty.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 N Church Street have any available units?
404 N Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, TX.
Is 404 N Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 N Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 N Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 404 N Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 404 N Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 N Church Street does offer parking.
Does 404 N Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 N Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 N Church Street have a pool?
No, 404 N Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 N Church Street have accessible units?
No, 404 N Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 N Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 N Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 N Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 N Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
