Charming house in Decatur, large living space, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Plenty of room in the backyard! 1 Car garage, close to downtown Decatur!!! Fill lease application and pay application on line at: cannonrealty.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 N Church Street have any available units?
404 N Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, TX.
Is 404 N Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 N Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.