302 E Ash St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Decatur. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and carport. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $825/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Pet owners will be required to pay a $400, non-refundable pet deposit. Limit is (2) pets, max size is 30 Lbs. Please submit the form on this page or contact Worth Property Development, LLC at 972-877-4215 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.