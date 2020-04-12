All apartments in Decatur
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:00 AM

302 E Ash St

302 E Ash St · (972) 877-4215
Location

302 E Ash St, Decatur, TX 76234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Decatur. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and carport. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $825/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Pet owners will be required to pay a $400, non-refundable pet deposit. Limit is (2) pets, max size is 30 Lbs. Please submit the form on this page or contact Worth Property Development, LLC at 972-877-4215 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E Ash St have any available units?
302 E Ash St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 E Ash St have?
Some of 302 E Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Ash St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Ash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E Ash St is pet friendly.
Does 302 E Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 302 E Ash St does offer parking.
Does 302 E Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 E Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Ash St have a pool?
No, 302 E Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 302 E Ash St have accessible units?
No, 302 E Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Ash St have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 E Ash St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 E Ash St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 E Ash St has units with air conditioning.
