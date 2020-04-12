302 E Ash St

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Decatur. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and carport. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $825/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Pet owners will be required to pay a $400, non-refundable pet deposit. Limit is (2) pets, max size is 30 Lbs. Please submit the form on this page or contact Worth Property Development, LLC at 972-877-4215 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.