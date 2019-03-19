All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
670 Horn Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

670 Horn Street

670 Horn Street · No Longer Available
Location

670 Horn Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
4-2.5-2. Two story home in Creekside across the street from Race elementary. Playground and pool is down the street. Home has two living areas and 2 dining areas and a large backyard. $50 application fee for all who are 18 and over. Pet is on a case by case basis. No cats. Small dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Horn Street have any available units?
670 Horn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 670 Horn Street have?
Some of 670 Horn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Horn Street currently offering any rent specials?
670 Horn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Horn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Horn Street is pet friendly.
Does 670 Horn Street offer parking?
Yes, 670 Horn Street offers parking.
Does 670 Horn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Horn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Horn Street have a pool?
Yes, 670 Horn Street has a pool.
Does 670 Horn Street have accessible units?
No, 670 Horn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Horn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Horn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Horn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Horn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

